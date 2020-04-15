Three new Covid-19 cases in South

Three new cases of Covid-19 have been announced in the Southern District Health Board area today, following an increase of just one yesterday.

Today's increase brings the SDHB area total to 213, which is still the highest in the country, ahead of Waitemata (210) and Auckland (182).

There are 20 new cases across the country today, made up of six confirmed cases and 14 probable cases.

It brings the total number of cases in New Zealand to 1386.

There were no further deaths, meaning the total remains at nine.

Thirteen people are in hospital and three are in ICU. One of these is in critical condition in Dunedin Hospital.

"We now have 728 reported cases of people who have recovered from Covid-19 infection, that's an increase of 100 from yesterday," Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said today.

The New Zealand Herald has reported that the death of a man in his home in Invercargill last night is believed to be coronavirus related; however, Dr Bloomfield said while he had heard about the death, the cause had not been confirmed and he was waiting for more information.

Dr Bloomfield said today there were now 16 significant clusters related to the coronavirus. The latest cluster is connected to an aged care facility in Auckland.

The Bluff wedding cluster remains one of the most significant, with 89 Covid-19 cases linked to the event, up three from yesterday. It is the cluster with the second-highest number of linked cases, behind Auckland's Marist College, which has 92.