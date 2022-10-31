Three-year-old started Vauxhall house fire: police

Crews were called to the fire in Glendevon Place just after 9am yesterday. Supplied/Ian Hollebon

Dunedin police say a three-year-old child playing with a barbecue lighter started a house fire in Vauxhall at the weekend.

Fire crews from St Kilda, Lookout Point and Dunedin stations were called to the blaze in Glendevon Place about 9.05am yesterday.

Four people got out of the house.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said today investigations had determined that a three-year-old started the fire after playing with a barbeque lighter which set rubbish alight.

There was significant damage to the kitchen and surrounding rooms, he said.