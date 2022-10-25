Through rose-tinted glasses

PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Sophie Williams, of Dunedin, tries on some spectacular sunglasses at a stall during the Extravaganza Fair at Bayfield Park yesterday.

The weekend event attracted hundreds of people to the market stalls with arts and crafts, food, musical entertainment, circus shows, performers, and old-school games.

It also gave visitors an opportunity to see inside some of the unique mobile homes that the fair organisers live in.

The show is travelling around New Zealand and is now headed to Invercargill.