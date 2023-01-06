Thunderstorm warnings for South, including Dunedin

Severe thunderstorm warnings and watches have been issued for parts of the South, including Dunedin, this afternoon.

MetService said severe thunderstorms were detected near Macraes Flat and Hummock (between Middlemarch and Waikouaiti) about 1pm.

The forecaster said the storms were moving towards the south, and were expected near Dunedin, Mosgiel, Outram and Hindon about 2pm. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for these areas.

In an update about 1.40pm MetService also issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Clutha, saying storms were expected shortly after 2pm in the Catlins State Forest Park area.

"These thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by very heavy rain and hail.

"Very heavy rain can cause surface and/or flash flooding about streams, gullies and urban areas, and make driving conditions extremely hazardous."

At 1.45pm Severe Thunderstorm Watches remained in place for North Otago, Central Otago, Dunedin, Clutha and Southland, and for parts of Canterbury.

Storm advice

The National Emergency Management Agency advises that as storms approach you should:

- Take shelter, preferably indoors away from windows;

- Avoid sheltering under trees, if outside;

- Get back to land, if outdoors on the water;

- Move cars under cover or away from trees;

- Secure any loose objects around your property;

- Check that drains and gutters are clear;

- Be ready to slow down or stop, if driving.

During and after the storm, you should also:

- Beware of fallen trees and power lines;

- Avoid streams and drains as you may be swept away in flash flooding.