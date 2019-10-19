Rotary Dunedin president Emeritus Prof John Drummond will be among dozens of rotarians riding the city’s buses to help stop polio next Thursday, October 24. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

Dozens of Dunedin Rotarians will ride the buses on World Polio Day, October 24, to held end polio for good.

The idea was inspired by similar projects to ride the trains in Sydney, Auckland and Christchurch.

"We thought we should ride the buses here in Dunedin, not only to support End Polio, but to encourage others to use our wonderful bus network,'' Rotary Dunedin president Emeritus Prof John Drummond said.

Rotarians are obtaining sponsorship to ride the buses, and will be collecting donations on the northern and southern bus routes from 7am to 6pm next Thursday, October 24.

A team of people will also be collecting in the bus hub area during the event.

Prof Drummond said Dunedin's bus companies, the Dunedin City Council and the Otago Regional Council were all supportive of the project.

"All we need now is for the citizens of Dunedin to come on board and support us,'' he said.

The ride-the-buses campaign is under the umbrella of the international End Polio campaign, and every $1 collected will be matched by $2 from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Polio is a disease leading to paralysis, especially among children.

BRENDA.HARWOOD @thestar.co.nz