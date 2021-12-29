Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Time for a change

    PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN
    Harry Smith (left) and Jake Splenk, of Network Visuals, reel in the metres of lights encircling the Octagon Christmas tree before the tree was taken down yesterday and packed away for another year. 

