Time for a haircut: South eases back into 'new normal'

There were long queues outside Selwyn Grave barbers this morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

There were a few extra signs of life in Dunedin this morning, but while there was long lines for a barber, cafe seats were mostly were empty.

In the CBD the most obvious sign this was the first day of alert level 2 was the long line of men waiting in an orderly queue outside Selwyn Grave Barber on Moray Pl.

Troy Sime-Young, who was near the back of the line, said he had been waiting 30 minutes.

He reckoned his hair was too long and he was itching for a fade enough that getting a haircut was the first thing he wanted to do at level 2.

His friend Ben Smith was also in dire need of a haircut because the last people who cut it before lockdown "stuffed it up".

He was also getting a fade.

Cafe seats were back on the street but most were empty. Photo: Vaughan Elder

There were only a few people sitting in cafes, but most seem prepared for customers.

Traffic was light in the CBD and there were no obvious signs of shops setting up for business.

Lime scooters are back on the street. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

In another sign things were returning somewhere close to normal Lime scooters were back on the street again.

Queenstown

Meanwhile, in Queenstown this morning - the epicentre of the effects of Covid-19 on the economy - there is already a sense of pre-lockdown life resuming with a noticeably busier town centre.

Skyline's gondola cabins, absent from Bob's Peak since the end of March, have been reattached to the line and are slowly meandering their way up to the base building, and for the first time in about seven weeks, music is coming from bars and restaurants, including Red Rock, which is opening its doors for dining, and car parks are beginning to fill up.

The Queenstown Water Ferries are back on Lake Wakatipu today; however, capacity has been halved to maintain and manage physical distancing and will follow an improved, but less frequent, route between Queenstown and

the Hilton.

The $2 Orbus network, still operating for free, is limiting capacity to 25% of normal. It is not permitting standing passengers at present.