Tipsy afternoon driver slams into pole

A drink-driver who slammed into a pole in St Clair told police he swerved to avoid another vehicle.

Emergency services were called to the crash in Aberdeen Rd, St Clair, about 3pm yesterday.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin police, said the 45-year-old male drive told officers he swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle in in lane.

The driver "was under the influence of alcohol" and blew 578mcg in a breath test.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Lyn Crosson said crews from Lookout Point and St Kilda responded.

PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Police and Hato Hone St John also responded to the accident.

The driver was assessed and treated at the scene.