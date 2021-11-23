Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Tokomairiro High School senior prizes

    Dux: Morganne-Lee Greene. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON
    Year 13

    Phoebe Beale (first English, media studies, excellence arts); Zial de Montgomery (first gateway/STAR, literary award, citizenship); Mia Flannery (first soft materials technology, citizenship); Morganne-Lee Greene (first maths with statistics, biology, geography, PE, outdoor education, most valuable senior girls hockey player); Holly Griffin (first home economics, geography, PE, senior girls cross country champion); Kunaal Pratap (first chemistry, physics, maths with calculus); Kyerah Smith (first Maori, contribution to netball, merit senior netball); Baylee Weatherall (first horticulture).

    Year 12

    Seth Black (first physics, citizenship); Nic Clark (first PE, senior boys athletics champion); Nathan Davie (first maths with calculus, citizenship, most improved hockey player); Shannon De Seymour (first art, Maori, excellence kapa haka); Aimee Edwards (most valuable girl touch rugby player, senior merit netball, SISS netball tournament most consistent player); Jimmy Flannery (most valuable boy touch rugby player); Stevie Gunion (first geography, social studies, applied maths); Ben Lister (first horticulture, outdoor education, hard materials technology, greatest contribution to rugby); Lucious Mann (first biology, chemistry, maths with statistics, citizenship); Ally-Mae Michelle (first gateway/STAR, soft materials technology); Briah Smith (first horticulture).

    Year 11

    Alyse Butler (first music); Tyler Cain (citizenship); Ryan Clark (first hard materials technology, citizenship); Bronson Davey (first maths, science, home economics); Jor’jah De Seymour (first Maori); Toby Greene (senior boys cross country champion, most valuable senior boys hockey player); Jenna Griffin (first geography, intermediate girls athletics champion, excellence kapa haka); Maddy Hopkins (first horticulture); Danielle Mathieson (first gateway/STAR); Lachie MacDonald (first outdoor education, merit for most improved rugby player); Kaydence Noye (first PE); Emily Scanlan (first history); Camrin Stephen (first geography, food technology, citizenship); Brianna Wicks (first art, English, applied maths, soft materials technology, citizenship)

    Special awards

    Sheydon Brown-Reynolds (vocational excellence award); Zial de Montgomery (scholarship award); Jimmy Flannery (best all-round sportsman); Soul George (outstanding contribution award); Morganne-Lee Greene (dux, academic diligence, senior girls citizenship, leaders of tomorrow scholarship); Alena Johnston (leaders of tomorrow scholarship); Kunaal Pratap (proxime accessit, senior boys citizenship, tertiary study award, school motto award, courtesy).

