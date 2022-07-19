Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Tomahawk Beach reopened

    A Dunedin beach closed to swimmers because of wastewater discharges amid flooding has reopened.

    Water quality at Tomahawk Beach had returned to safe levels, Dunedin City Council three waters group manager David Ward said yesterday.

    Swimmers, surfers and shellfish gatherers had been urged to avoid the water at Tomahawk Beach from Sunday, because of discharges of partly treated wastewater.

    The beach reopened for water activities after testing showed enterococci levels were back below the recreational guideline, Mr Ward said.

    Daily testing would continue.
     

     

