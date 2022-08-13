Top honours for 3 Otago homes

Three Otago homes have received top honours in a celebration of the greatest work by architectural designers the region has to offer.

The 2022 Otago/Southland Regional ADNZ Resene Architectural Design Awards were held in Dunedin yesterday.

Ant Jackson’s Kinross Residence won the 2022 Otago-Southland Residential New Home over 300sqm Award. PHOTO: GRAHAM WARMAN PHOTOGRAPHY

Ant Jackson, of Immersion Architecture, won the 2022 Otago/Southland Residential New Home over 300sqm Award for his Jack’s Point project Kinross Residence.

The judging panel said the character of Jack’s Point had been shaped by the land and a requirement for the architecture to be subservient to the landscape.

"This dwelling incorporates simple, elegant, gable pavilions, integrated into the slope of the site and allows each pavilion to sit above the next."

Matt Anderson-Stewart’s Domain Road won the Resene Colour in Design Award at yesterday’s Otago/Southland Regional ADNZ Resene Architectural Design Awards. PHOTO: CARLA MITCHELL PHOTOGRAPHY

Matt Anderson-Stewart, of MAS Architecture Ltd, won the Resene Colour in Design Award for Domain Road in Queenstown.

The Resene judge loved the softened forms, contemporary fixtures and dark depths.

"They have all come together to create an elegant, dark palette within the picturesque Wakatipu Basin."

Juan Puricelli’s design Broad Bay received a Commended Award for Residential Alterations and Additions. PHOTO: GRAHAM WARMAN PHOTOGRAPHY

Juan Puricelli, of SUR Architecture Ltd, received a Commended Award in the Residential Alterations and Additions category for his project, a converted hall, Broad Bay.

Located at Broad Bay on Otago Peninsula, it was renovated to include a larger separate family room and dining area, kitchen, master bedroom with en suite, two further bedrooms and a separate bathroom.

Architectural Designers NZ judges said Puricelli had given a tired hall a new lease on life.

"It has been transformed into a new modern home with the addition of ... practical volume for a growing family," they said.

Staff Reporter