Saturday, 13 August 2022

Top honours for 3 Otago homes

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Three Otago homes have received top honours in a celebration of the greatest work by architectural designers the region has to offer.

    The 2022 Otago/Southland Regional ADNZ Resene Architectural Design Awards were held in Dunedin yesterday.

    Ant Jackson’s Kinross Residence won the 2022 Otago-Southland Residential New Home over 300sqm...
    Ant Jackson’s Kinross Residence won the 2022 Otago-Southland Residential New Home over 300sqm Award. PHOTO: GRAHAM WARMAN PHOTOGRAPHY
    Ant Jackson, of Immersion Architecture, won the 2022 Otago/Southland Residential New Home over 300sqm Award for his Jack’s Point project Kinross Residence.

    The judging panel said the character of Jack’s Point had been shaped by the land and a requirement for the architecture to be subservient to the landscape.

    "This dwelling incorporates simple, elegant, gable pavilions, integrated into the slope of the site and allows each pavilion to sit above the next."

    Matt Anderson-Stewart’s Domain Road won the Resene Colour in Design Award at yesterday’s Otago...
    Matt Anderson-Stewart’s Domain Road won the Resene Colour in Design Award at yesterday’s Otago/Southland Regional ADNZ Resene Architectural Design Awards. PHOTO: CARLA MITCHELL PHOTOGRAPHY
    Matt Anderson-Stewart, of MAS Architecture Ltd, won the Resene Colour in Design Award for Domain Road in Queenstown.

    The Resene judge loved the softened forms, contemporary fixtures and dark depths.

    "They have all come together to create an elegant, dark palette within the picturesque Wakatipu Basin."

    Juan Puricelli’s design Broad Bay received a Commended Award for Residential Alterations and...
    Juan Puricelli’s design Broad Bay received a Commended Award for Residential Alterations and Additions. PHOTO: GRAHAM WARMAN PHOTOGRAPHY
    Juan Puricelli, of SUR Architecture Ltd, received a Commended Award in the Residential Alterations and Additions category for his project, a converted hall, Broad Bay.

    Located at Broad Bay on Otago Peninsula, it was renovated to include a larger separate family room and dining area, kitchen, master bedroom with en suite, two further bedrooms and a separate bathroom.

    Architectural Designers NZ judges said Puricelli had given a tired hall a new lease on life.

    "It has been transformed into a new modern home with the addition of ... practical volume for a growing family," they said.

    Staff Reporter

     

     

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter