Top honours for 3 Otago homes

Three Otago homes have received top honours in a celebration of the greatest work by architectural designers the region has to offer.
The 2022 Otago/Southland Regional ADNZ Resene Architectural Design Awards were held in Dunedin yesterday.
The judging panel said the character of Jack’s Point had been shaped by the land and a requirement for the architecture to be subservient to the landscape.
"This dwelling incorporates simple, elegant, gable pavilions, integrated into the slope of the site and allows each pavilion to sit above the next."
The Resene judge loved the softened forms, contemporary fixtures and dark depths.
"They have all come together to create an elegant, dark palette within the picturesque Wakatipu Basin."
Located at Broad Bay on Otago Peninsula, it was renovated to include a larger separate family room and dining area, kitchen, master bedroom with en suite, two further bedrooms and a separate bathroom.
Architectural Designers NZ judges said Puricelli had given a tired hall a new lease on life.
"It has been transformed into a new modern home with the addition of ... practical volume for a growing family," they said.
Staff Reporter