Toroa back with bells on

The Albatross breeding season has arrived in Dunedin - and the city’s bells are set to ring this week to mark the occasion.

The Royal Albatross Centre last week said the first breeding northern royal albatross (toroa) to return to the colony at Taiaroa Head was spotted by a guide at the centre, flying around the headland.

The bird, YRK (with a yellow, red and black band) was seen on Tuesday.

The traditional bell ringing in the city would take place tomorrow at 1pm, it said.