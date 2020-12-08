About 50 Mosgiel locals gather to celebrate the opening of the new track near AgResearch in Mosgiel yesterday. PHOTO: CHRISTINE O’CONNOR

A new walking and cycling track on the banks of the Silver Stream, near Mosgiel, is open to the public.

The track starts on Puddle Alley and goes along the stream to the Taieri railway bridge, parallel to Stedman Rd.

The track is on AgResearch's land at Invermay.

AgResearch's Invermay campus farm manager Kevin Knowler said he realised an opportunity to form a track existed while he was cutting blackberry shrubs from the site.

The track is 1.2km long and is open for public use.

Over the past six weeks, the area has been cleared and about 30 volunteers, including Lions club members and Invermay staff, had helped plant more than 1200 native plants along its way.

The track cost about $30,000 to finish, including the plants, clearing fence lines and scrub and building the track.

The work was sponsored by the Mosgiel Taieri Community Board and the Mosgiel Rotary Club.

Mosgiel Taieri Community Board member Brian Peat said the board was negotiating with the Otago Regional and Dunedin City councils about extending the track to Mosgiel township.

An opening ceremony was held at the Invermay Campus yesterday, which was attended by about 50 Mosgiel locals.

The track will be open to the public all year around.

VALU MAKA