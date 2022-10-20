Tractor protest slows centre city traffic

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A convoy of about 40 tractors and up to 100 utes is on a loop of the one-way system for the demonstration.
Vehicles, representing farmers and other rural industries, are carrying signs and horns are beeping as part of the "We're Not Going to Take It" protest.
Urban supporters have also joined the action, one sign reading 'Farming tax affects us all.'
The atmosphere was relaxed with pedestrians waving back at the convoy.
"People need to realise New Zealand produces less than a quarter of a percent of global emissions but our primary sector is being crippled to lower that when other countries will just take over from us," Owaka farmer Andrew Jackson said.
Groundswell New Zealand co-founder Laurie Paterson, of Waikaka, and co-founder Bryce McKenzie, of West Otago, are among those driving their tractors to Dunedin, where the protest will converge on the one-way system.
The action is in response to what the group describes as the Government’s "assault on food production and rural communities" through a proposed tax on livestock emissions,
A statement from posted on the Southern District Police Facebook page said officers were aware of potential protest activity occurring across parts of the country today.
"We have been in communication with organisers to discuss potential routes and plans," the statement said.
"Officers would be be monitoring the roading network and will respond to any issues as they arise.
"Police recognise the lawful right to protest and we also recognise the public has a right to go about their lawful business.
"Our focus is to ensure the safety of all parties while ensuring any disruption to the public is kept to a minimum."