Tractor protest slows centre city traffic

Photo: Vaughan Elder

Traffic has been slowed on Dunedin's one-way system as tractors and utes converge on Dunedin for the Groundswell protest through the centre city.

A convoy of about 40 tractors and up to 100 utes is on a loop of the one-way system for the demonstration.

Fourth generation country kids Sophie (2) and Connor (4) Bartel from Gore.

Vehicles, representing farmers and other rural industries, are carrying signs and horns are beeping as part of the "We're Not Going to Take It" protest.

Urban supporters have also joined the action, one sign reading 'Farming tax affects us all.'

The atmosphere was relaxed with pedestrians waving back at the convoy.

Tractors drive towards Dunedin on the motorway. Photo by Stephen Jaquiery

Earlier about a dozen tractors passed through Milton from 9am accompanied by utes and many other vehicles joining a convoy in support of Groundswell's "We're Not Going to Take It" protest.

"People need to realise New Zealand produces less than a quarter of a percent of global emissions but our primary sector is being crippled to lower that when other countries will just take over from us," Owaka farmer Andrew Jackson said.

Groundswell New Zealand co-founder Laurie Paterson, of Waikaka, and co-founder Bryce McKenzie, of West Otago, are among those driving their tractors to Dunedin, where the protest will converge on the one-way system.

The action is in response to what the group describes as the Government’s "assault on food production and rural communities" through a proposed tax on livestock emissions,

About a dozen tractors passed through Milton accompanied by utes and other vehicles joining a convoy in support of Groundswell's We're Not Going to Take It protest. Photo by Nick Brook

Last year, convoys of thousands of tractors and utes took part in Groundswell’s Howl of a Protest in July, and then the Mother of All Protests four months later.

A statement from posted on the Southern District Police Facebook page said officers were aware of potential protest activity occurring across parts of the country today.

"We have been in communication with organisers to discuss potential routes and plans," the statement said.

"Officers would be be monitoring the roading network and will respond to any issues as they arise.

"Police recognise the lawful right to protest and we also recognise the public has a right to go about their lawful business.

"Our focus is to ensure the safety of all parties while ensuring any disruption to the public is kept to a minimum."