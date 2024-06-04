Training completed

PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Volunteer Samantha Leach, of Dunedin, rings the bell during the last running day for the season at the Ocean Beach Railway yesterday.

Society chairman Campbell Thomson said it had been a successful season for the railway and likely "a few thousand" passengers had taken trips.

This season ran from just before Christmas to King’s Birthday weekend.

Fares collected during the season would help to fund the society’s restoration work over the winter months, he said.