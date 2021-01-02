Trampers missing in Silver Peaks

A search and rescue operation is under way this evening as two people have gone missing in the hills northwest of Dunedin.

A police spokeswoman said two trampers had been reported missing today about 3.30pm in the Silver Peaks area.

The trampers were walking Silverpeaks yesterday and had not returned today, the spokeswoman said.

The inclement weather was a factor in the search, she said.

A search and rescue team had begun searching the area, she said.