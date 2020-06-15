Transport redesign project needs public input

Dunedin's busy state highway system, which carries more than 30,000 vehicles a day, could be cut to one two-way road running through the city, and Cumberland St turned into a calmer council-governed street. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN/IMAGE: SUPPLIED

Details of proposed major changes to central Dunedin state highways are set to be revealed today.

The proposed changes are part of a project described by a city councillor as one of the most important transport projects in the city for many years.

Connecting Dunedin, a collaboration between the New Zealand Transport Agency, Dunedin City Council, and the Otago Regional Council, has been reviewing transport options following the Dunedin Hospital rebuild announcement.

It was announced last year the city’s highways could be cut to one two-way road running through the city via Castle St, to incorporate the new hospital.

That proposal has been confirmed as one of several initiatives up for public consultation from today.

Public input is sought on measures to improve transport choice and safety, enhance street environments, and provide better bus, walking and cycling experiences.

There were also options for parking and how State Highway 1 runs through the city, including whether it stays one-way or changes to two-way.

The preferred option outlined in a report released by the Ministry of Health last year included a suggestion Cumberland St, now one-way northbound, be turned into a local road run by the city council with reduced traffic, and Castle St, one-way southbound,become a two-way state highway, the main north-south arterial route.

City council infrastructure services committee Jim O’Malley said it was one of the most important transport projects in many years, and the council wanted as much feedback as possible.

Regional Council operations general manager Gavin Palmer said public transport had to be part of the solution.

"We’ve worked with the team to look at how we can encourage bus use in tandem with improvements to roading, cycleways and key walking routes.

"This may include upgrading key bus stops, introducing bus priority, linking in with park ’n’ ride or locating bike hubs near key bus stops."

Transport Agency regional relationships director Jim Harland said the hospital rebuild provided a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to re-think the central city transport network.

""It’s important we hear what the community thinks of possible options being considered for the future of Dunedin’s central city transport network."

Consultation will run online until July 13.



