Traps, poison at Flagstaff

A possum control operation to eradicate bovine tuberculosis (Tb) will be repeated on Flagstaff over the next two months.

The control operation by Ospri’s TBfree programme would begin on May 25 and continued the work to eradicate Tb, which affected cattle and deer, from New Zealand.

Ospri programme manager Eric Chagnon said trapping, Feratox and brodifacoum toxin would be used for the Flagstaff operation, and dogs should be kept on leads while warning signs were in place.

It was likely that would be until at least mid-2021.

There would be no toxins or traps within 30m or in sight of tracks.

Dunedin’s predator-free ambitions suffered a setback when two kaka died in November.

It was likely the kaka accessed bait from bait stations, Mr Chagnon said.

Those bait stations were not being used in known kaka habitat. They were still an effective tool for possum control and would be used again in Flagstaff, with additional precautionary measures.