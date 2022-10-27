Tree removal opposed

Police were called after efforts to stop a gum tree being cut down in Waikouaiti was met with community opposition.

A police spokesman said officers were called to reports that a small group of people were protesting the removal of a tree in Scotia St, at the entrance to Hawkesbury Lagoon, about 9.55am yesterday.

A unit responded but no action was taken.

Dunedin City Council parks and recreation group manager Scott MacLean said the tree was regularly dropping branches during high winds.

The area would be replanted with native coastal species more suited to the environment, he said.