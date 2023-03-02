Trial roundabouts at city intersections

A trial roundabout will be installed outside the Regent Night ’n Day at the intersection of George St, St David St, Regent Rd and Park St in Dunedin. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

A trial roundabout where several roads meet George St in Dunedin could reduce confusion, the city council says.

The installation outside the Regent Night ’n Day would be one of four temporary roundabouts trialled at intersections with "confusing or unclear road layouts", the Dunedin City Council said.

The George St roundabout will be located where the road intersects with St David St, Regent Rd and Park St in north Dunedin.

Two trial roundabouts will be installed in Mornington and one in South Dunedin.

"We’re installing these temporary roundabouts to minimise the rate of crashes and near-misses at four intersections that have been identified as having unclear or confusing layouts," council transport group manager Jeanine Benson said.

The two main benefits of roundabouts were improved safety and increased traffic flow, she said.

Ms Benson said this provided more efficient travel.

"The trial ensures we can thoroughly assess the impact of the roundabout in each area before deciding whether to make it permanent."

The new temporary roundabout in South Dunedin is to be at the intersection of Teviot St and Timaru St.

The Mornington temporary roundabouts will be at the intersection of Mailer and Lawrence Sts, and at the intersection of Hawthorn Ave and Jubilee St.

Trial roundabouts will be painted on the roads and will also "feature impact-resistant signs" and rubber roundabout centres.

The roundabouts would be installed this month, subject to weather-related delays, the council said.

Flexible bollards would be added "to create pedestrian refuges so people can safely cross the roads".

By: Staff reporter