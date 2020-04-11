Saturday, 11 April 2020

Trio accused of service station armed robbery, later ram raid

    By Rob Kidd
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Three men who allegedly committed an armed robbery of a petrol station followed by a ram raid two days later remain in custody.

    Tyrone Kamal Henare (27) and his brother Dakia John Henare (24) appeared in the Dunedin District Court this week on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and possessing a shotgun.

    They did not apply for bail and will appear in court again next month.

    Another 31-year-old man facing identical charges was due to have his first court hearing on Monday but was undergoing surgery in Dunedin Hospital.

    When his case was called again the following day, he was unable to attend on medical grounds.

    He, too, was remanded to the same court date as his co-defendants by consent.

    The defendant — whose name was suppressed until he had a lawyer assigned — was dropped off at hospital on April 2 with a gunshot wound, police said.

    They believed the Henares later crashed into a bus in Hanover St before fleeing the scene.

    The trio are accused of robbing the Z service station in Kaikorai Valley Rd of tobacco and cash on March 23 while wielding a shotgun.

    Early in the morning two days later, a car reversed into the doors of Mobil in Factory Rd, Mosgiel.

    A police spokeswoman at the time said it appeared only a till drawer had been taken in the burglary.

    Police were seeking more information from the public regarding the Hanover St crash and urged any witnesses to contact Detective Constable Hamish Fraser by phoning 105 and quoting file 200403/9461.

    Information could be passed on anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800555-111.

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter - yours. For more than 150 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is now more important than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by subscribing to our print or digital editions, or by making a donation.

    Become a Supporter