Trophy winner

Kim Dungey

Otago Daily Times feature writer Kim Dungey has won the 2022 Valpy Rosebowl Trophy.

Ms Dungey began working for the Otago Daily Times in Gore in the early 1990s, then moved to Dunedin as a feature writer in 1999.

Her main focus is writing property features and the annual catch-up with Class Act recipients 10 years on from their award. Ms Dungey is also editor of our Newspapers in Education publication, Extra-Tapiri.

The award, for editorial excellence, is presented annually to mark the publication of the first issue of the ODT, New Zealand’s oldest daily newspaper, on November 15, 1861.

The award is named for Judge W.H. Valpy, one of the founders in 1851 of the weekly Otago Witness, which later amalgamated with the ODT.