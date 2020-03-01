Emergency services at the scene of a collision between a train and a truck near Mosgiel this morning. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

A train and truck have collided near Mosgiel this morning.

A police spokeswoman said the collision happened at the intersection between Cemetery Rd and Gladstone Rd South, in East Taieri, about 10.45am today.

Police said there were no injuries and St John were notified as a precaution.

There would be traffic control in the area while emergency services were at the scene.

A photographer at the scene said the train locomotive came to a halt about 500m south of the crash.

A damaged car was also at the scene of the crash, but police had not information about whether it was involved in the crash.