Truck crash cuts power to Green Island

Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Power is out to more than 450 people and Green Island's main road is closed after a truck crash brought down powerlines this afternoon.

A police spokesman said the truck had hit a pole at 3.15pm, bringing down lines in Main South Rd.

Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

There were no reports of injury but Main South Road is closed near Carnforth Street, while emergency services respond.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and asked to avoid the area.

Aurora Energy is reporting 462 customers are without electricity.