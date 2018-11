Skid marks are visible at the scene where a truck jack-knifed near Evansdale yesterday afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said they were called shortly before 2pm to State Highway 1 between Waitati and Waikouaiti after the truck jack-knifed.

No-one was injured but one lane was closed for about an hour, before reopening about 3pm. The cause of the jack-knifing was unclear.

PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON