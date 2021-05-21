Friday, 21 May 2021

4.25 pm

Truck knocks down power pole in Ravensbourne

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Emergency services survey the damage after a truck knocked over a power pole on Junction Rd in...
    Emergency services survey the damage after a truck knocked over a power pole on Junction Rd in Ravensbourne. Photo: Peter McIntosh
    Electricity is out in much of Ravensbourne after a truck knocked over a power pole this afternoon.

    A police spokeswoman said the incident happened about 3.50pm and Junction Rd was now partially blocked. 

    Power is out to large parts of the West Habour suburb, with Monowai Rd, Manuka St, Ocean View Rd, Hinau St, Adderley Tce and Junction Rd all affected. 

    Aurora Energy did not expect electricity to be restored before 7pm. 

    Fire and Emergency NZ had also been called to the scene but there were no reports of injury or sparking wires. 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter

    Dunedin