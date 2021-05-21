Truck knocks down power pole in Ravensbourne

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A police spokeswoman said the incident happened about 3.50pm and Junction Rd was now partially blocked.
Power is out to large parts of the West Habour suburb, with Monowai Rd, Manuka St, Ocean View Rd, Hinau St, Adderley Tce and Junction Rd all affected.
Aurora Energy did not expect electricity to be restored before 7pm.
Fire and Emergency NZ had also been called to the scene but there were no reports of injury or sparking wires.