Truck knocks down power pole in Ravensbourne

Emergency services survey the damage after a truck knocked over a power pole on Junction Rd in Ravensbourne. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Electricity is out in much of Ravensbourne after a truck knocked over a power pole this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said the incident happened about 3.50pm and Junction Rd was now partially blocked.

Power is out to large parts of the West Habour suburb, with Monowai Rd, Manuka St, Ocean View Rd, Hinau St, Adderley Tce and Junction Rd all affected.

Aurora Energy did not expect electricity to be restored before 7pm.

Fire and Emergency NZ had also been called to the scene but there were no reports of injury or sparking wires.