Trust pulls ice machine out of hat for hospital

PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Showing off the recently donated ice machine at Ward 4A of Dunedin Hospital is Lions Club Magic Show Charitable Trust chairman Ron Coles and registered nurse Lucy Robert yesterday.

Mr Coles said the machine was actually donated last year, but nobody had been able to get in to see the device until yesterday because of Covid-19 restrictions.

The machine cost $9250 and was bought with grants from two Lions trusts along with money from the Dunedin Lions Magic Show and the jumble sale.

The last two annual magic shows were pre-recorded, but the live show would finally return this November, he said.

The device produced ice in seconds and was great for patients who had recently had surgery and were unable to drink, but could still suck an ice cube to stop their mouth getting dry.