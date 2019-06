A car remained stuck on Dunedin's Southern Motorway after a two-car crash this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the crash on Caversham Valley Rd near the intersection with Mornington Rd at 3.25pm.

No-one was injured in the crash, but debris spread over the road and one of the southbound lanes was blocked.

One of the cars remained stuck on the road just after 4pm.