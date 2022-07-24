Two crashes on icy Northern Motorway

Icy roads have led to two crashes on State Highway 1, north of Dunedin.

A police spokeswoman said a van crashed off the road and into a ditch about 5.30am today on the Waikouaiti-Waitati Road.

No-one was injured.

crash_3_1.jpg PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

The crash was in the same location as a two-car crash about 6.40pm yesterday, she said.

Both occupants of that crash received moderate to minor injuries.

Traffic was backed up and diversions were in place for a short time yesterday while contractors helped clear the road.

Today’s van crash did not block the road.

However, the spokeswoman urged road users to exercise caution in the icy weather.

Dunedin police were in the area this morning, stopping vehicles at The Kilmog and providing advice on driving to conditions on icy roads.

