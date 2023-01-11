Two cruise ships due

The cruise ships Le Soleal and Azamara Quest are due to visit Otago Harbour today.

Le Soleal, with capacity for 264 passengers and 139 crew, is expected to berth at the T/U sheds at 6.30am today from the sub-Antarctic, and to sail for Fiordland at 8pm.

Azamara Quest, with capacity for 684 passengers and 408 crew, is expected to berth at the Beach St wharf at 8.30am today from Sydney, and to sail for Timaru at 9pm.