Two cruise ships due

The cruise ships Ovation of the Seas and Seabourn Odyssey are due to visit Port Chalmers today.

Ovation of the Seas, with capacity for 4180 passengers and 1300 crew, is expected to berth at the Beach St wharf at 7.15am today from Fiordland, and to sail for Lyttelton at 7pm.

Seabourn Odyssey, with capacity for 458 passengers and 330 crew, is expected to berth at the container terminal at 8am today from Stewart Island, and to sail for Timaru at 5.30pm.