Two cruises to visit

The cruise ships Star Breeze, and Norwegian Spirit are due to visit Otago Harbour today.

Star Breeze, with capacity for 312 passengers and 190 crew, is expected to berth at the container terminal at 7.45am today from Fiordland and to sail for Lyttelton at 3.30pm.

Norwegian Spirit, with capacity for 2018 passengers and 1125 crew, is expected to berth at Beach St wharf at 8.30am today from Fiordland, and to sail for Lyttelton at 6pm.