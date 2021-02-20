Two Dunedin Lotto players win over $300k each

Although Lotto's big $18 million prize went unstruck tonight, two Dunedin players will still take home $333,333 each.

Both Dunedin winners bought their tickets online from MyLotto, sharing First Division with a Nelson player.

The numbers were: 19, 30, 10, 16, 29, 7. The Powerball was 8, and the Bonus Ball 11.

Because Powerball was not struck, the prize money will roll over to Wednesday when the jackpot will be an eye-watering $20m.