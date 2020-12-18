Friday, 18 December 2020

3.15 pm

Two hurt in crash north of Dunedin

    By Daisy Hudson
    Two people have been injured, one possibly seriously, in a crash on State Highway 1 north of Dunedin this afternoon.

    Police were called to the crash, at Hillgrove, near Moeraki, at 3pm, a police spokeswoman said.

    The NZ Transport Agency said it had reports of a "serious incident", and delays were likely.

    Meanwhile, police in Dunedin were called after a car hit a power pole in Musselburgh Rise at 2.51pm.

    An ambulance had been called but it was unclear if there were any injuries. 

