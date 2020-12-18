Two hurt in crash north of Dunedin

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Two people have been injured, one possibly seriously, in a crash on State Highway 1 north of Dunedin this afternoon.
Police were called to the crash, at Hillgrove, near Moeraki, at 3pm, a police spokeswoman said.
The NZ Transport Agency said it had reports of a "serious incident", and delays were likely.
Meanwhile, police in Dunedin were called after a car hit a power pole in Musselburgh Rise at 2.51pm.
An ambulance had been called but it was unclear if there were any injuries.