Two hurt in crash north of Dunedin

Two people have been injured, one possibly seriously, in a crash on State Highway 1 north of Dunedin this afternoon.

Police were called to the crash, at Hillgrove, near Moeraki, at 3pm, a police spokeswoman said.

The NZ Transport Agency said it had reports of a "serious incident", and delays were likely.

Meanwhile, police in Dunedin were called after a car hit a power pole in Musselburgh Rise at 2.51pm.

An ambulance had been called but it was unclear if there were any injuries.