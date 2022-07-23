Two hurt in crash on Northern Motorway

Emergency services are responding to a two car crash just north of Dunedin.

A police spokeswoman said they were notified about a two car crash in the Northern Motorway (State Highway 1) in the vicinity of Maxwellton St about 6.40pm.

Both occupants were out of the vehicle and had received moderate to minor injuries, she said.

Traffic was backed up and contractors were heading out to help clear the road.

Diversions had been set up, the spokeswoman said.