Two people have been injured - one seriously - after a crash in Henley, south of Dunedin.

A St John spokesman said it was notified of the incident in Henley-Berwick Rd at 2.50pm today.

One ambulance and two rapid response units were sent.

One person with serious injuries and another with moderate injuries were taken to Dunedin Hospital, the spokesman said.

