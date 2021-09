Emergency services attended a two-car crash in Elgin Rd. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Two people are injured after a crash in the Dunedin suburb of Mornington this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to a crash at the intersection of Elgin Rd and Mailer St at 11.05am

Two people had been transported to Dunedin Hospital, one by St John and the other by police.

Contractors were called to the scene to clean-up the street and for traffic management.