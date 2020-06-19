Two people have been taken to Dunedin Hospital following a two-car collision in Mornington.

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened at the intersection of Hawthorne Ave and Jubilee St, about 12.45pm.

Both police and St John Ambulance attended the incident.

She said two people received minor injuries, but were transferred to Dunedin Hospital as a precaution.

The scene of the crash in Mornington. Photo: Peter McIntosh

‘‘They were taken just for a check-over.’’

She said there were traffic delays in the area and the Dunedin City Council had been notified to help with traffic management and to clean up an oil spill.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz