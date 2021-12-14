Two inhale gas after leak at freezing works

Fire crews at the scene of the gas leak at the Duncan South facility this morning. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Two people required medical attention after breathing in gas following a chemical spill at a freezing works in Mosgiel this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokeswoman said they were called to the spill at the Duncan South facility, in Puddle Alley, about 10.25am.

Two fire appliances responded, one from Lookout Point and one from Mosgiel.

Two people had inhaled gas during the incident, she said.

Some of the firefighters at the scene were wearing breathing apparatus.

The facility was about 100m from the road and close to AgResearch's Invermay campus.