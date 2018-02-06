Two injured, one critical, after two-car crash

Police divert traffic on the Northern Motorway near Pine Hill after an accident about 11.30am today. PHOTO PETER MCINTOSH

Two people are injured, one critically, following a two-car crash near the top of Pine Hill today.

St John said two people were injured in the incident and were taken to Dunedin Hospital.

One of the patients was critical, while the other only sustained minor injuries, St John said.

Police were called to the head on collision at 11.15am this morning and both fire and ambulance were in attendance.

The Northern Motorway has reopened after being closed in both directions earlier today.