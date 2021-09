The ruggered headland at Cape Saunders on the Otago Peninsula. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery/file

Two people have been rescued after their fishing vessel sank off the coast of Dunedin.

Police said they received a report of the incident about 11.25am.

"Two people were picked up out of the water by another vessel at Cape Saunders."

No injuries have been reported, police said.

"Arrangements will be made with the Harbour Master in relation to removing the vessel from the water. "