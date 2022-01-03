Two safe after Taieri Mouth boat capsize

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A police spokeswoman said they received several calls around 9.20am alerting them to a capsized boat in the estuary area.
Two people had been on board, and both had been able to swim to safety, she said.
Ambulance had been called to assess their condition.
A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance responded but was not required.
The incident comes just days after the Otago Daily Times reported on the publicly available live feed showing conditions at the Taieri Mouth bar.
Several people have drowned across the country in the holiday period already, including four in two separate incidents in the Manawatū River in Palmerston North.