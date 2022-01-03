Two safe after Taieri Mouth boat capsize

tmouth.jpg This image from the Taieri Mouth bar webcam appears to show the capsized boat and two people swimming to safety.

Two people have swum to safety after their boat capsized at Taieri Mouth south of Dunedin this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they received several calls around 9.20am alerting them to a capsized boat in the estuary area.

Two people had been on board, and both had been able to swim to safety, she said.

Ambulance had been called to assess their condition.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance responded but was not required.

The incident comes just days after the Otago Daily Times reported on the publicly available live feed showing conditions at the Taieri Mouth bar.

Several people have drowned across the country in the holiday period already, including four in two separate incidents in the Manawatū River in Palmerston North.