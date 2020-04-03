Friday, 3 April 2020

Two seriously injured in Allanton crash

    Two people with serious injuries have been taken to hospital after a crash on State Highway 1 near Allanton today.

    St John said in a media alert two people were taken to Dunedin Hospital after the crash.

    Police said emergency services were called to the crash at 6.50pm.

    "It appears that a car collided with a bank."

    One of the occupants was trapped and had to be extracted from the car by Fire and Emergency New Zealand, police said.

     

     