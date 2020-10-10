Two Southern honours recipients celebrated

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Eighteen New Year and Queen’s Birthday honours recipients were recognised for their services at investiture ceremonies at the Christchurch Town Hall yesterday.
Appearing with Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy at the afternoon ceremony are Noel Sheat, of Palmerston, who received an MNZM for services to ploughing and the community, and Beryl Maultby, of Dunedin, who received a QSM for services to the community.
PHOTOS: GOVERNMENT HOUSE