Ukraine couple step closer to rescuing family

A Ukrainian couple in Dunedin are one step closer to being able to rescue family from near their war-torn homeland.

Olga Viazenko and Oleksii Ikonnikov's mothers are near the border in Poland, while Mr Ikonnikov has family in Georgia.

"I can call myself local now because I got my residency a couple of days ago," Ms Viazenko said.

They managed to arrange for their mothers to move to Poland roughly a month into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began in late February.

However, Ms Viazenko said they want to have their family with them in New Zealand and planned to get the paperwork completed over the weekend.

"As soon as we got our residency, the same evening we sent an expression of interest to bring our mums here, and we hope to send the paperwork to immigration on Monday."

About 50 people turned up the Octagon on Saturday in support of Dunedin's Ukrainian families, many of whom are now selling baked goods to help to raise money for people in need in Ukraine.

Ms Viazenko says 'Baking for Ukraine' is set to become a regular feature of their weekly gatherings every Saturday at noon in Dunedin.

