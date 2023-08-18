Under the hood

PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

A bus is suspended on a hoist at a bus depot under development in Portsmouth Dr, Dunedin.

Operations are to shift to the former PlaceMakers site next year. They are continuing to run from the Princes St depot in the meantime.

A spokesman for Kinetic said its Go Bus engineering operation had begun its shift.

"The timing of the rest of our Dunedin operation cannot be confirmed yet as we are still working on final details with architects and construction firms on our building requirements. However, a date in early 2024 is expected."