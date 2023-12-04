Police are investigating an "unexplained" death at Kensington Oval this evening.

Police responded, along with St John and Fire and Emergency NZ, to the incident at the southern end of the oval at about 5.45pm.

"This death is unexplained at this stage, nothing to immediately suggest there is anything suspicious," a police spokeswoman said.

A witness, who was at the nearby Kensington Tavern as the incident unfolded, said it appeared to involve people who had been staying in tents on the sports ground.

He believed the tents had been there for about a month and the occupants had previously been spoken to by police and the Dunedin City Council.