Saturday, 15 August 2020

Uni has its Auckland contact details at hand

    By John Gibb
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Philip Hill
    Philip Hill
    After the northern Covid-19 outbreak, the University of Otago advised health authorities that names of Auckland participants in a schools open day were available if needed for contact tracing.

    Prof Philip Hill, who chairs the university’s medical advisory group, which is part of its Covid-19 response, said the Southern District Health Board medical officer of health was advised that names and contact details were available, if required.

    However, the Auckland pupils who attended Monday’s open day were considered low risk, no inquiries had been made about accessing the information and no contact tracing was required, he said.

    It is understood a pupil at Mount Albert Grammar School who tested positive for Covid-19 in the recent outbreak did not attend.

    It is also understood no health-related inquiries or contact-tracing moves have been initiated over Auckland pupils attending the polytech campus during the joint university-polytech open day.

    Another university spokesman said 290 Auckland school pupils had registered their interest in attending, but the exact attendance was not immediately available.

    Asked about Mt Albert Grammar attendance, he said "finer details of exact numbers from particular schools" could not be provided because of "privacy constraints".

    Otago Polytechnic chief executive Megan Gibbons said pupils from Auckland were likely to have attended, but the event was popular and the polytechnic did not ask directly which schools attendees were from.

    ■ The university was asked if a clear policy was in place, and who decided about cancelling lectures or moving online after some confusion was reported by students after the switch to Alert Level 2 at noon on Wednesday.

    A university spokesman said such decisions were made by the central administration.

    Level 2 restrictions were forcing a shift to online for teaching that could not be delivered within the gathering-size or social-distancing requirements of the Ministry of Health.

    These changes were conveyed to students by course supervisors, but some of this information would have been conveyed late on Wednesday because of "the scale of disruption and tight timeframe".

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter