University picnic full of wonder

Photo: Peter McIntosh

Blowing bubbles together at the University of Otago clocktower lawn picnic yesterday are Lily Ritchie (3), of Dunedin, and Rainbow Rosalind fairy Cadyne Geary.

People were encouraged to bring a picnic blanket for the family-friendly event, which included food trucks, live music, a children’s play area, games and performing artists including fairies and a pirate.

Organiser Jane Reynolds said the event, an annual tradition for the university, was "fantastic".

"It was a great way to start Waitangi weekend."