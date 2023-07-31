Unlicensed teen calls police to start car he 'stole' from parents

A teenager that "stole" his parents’ car needed to be helped by police because he did not know how to get the car started again.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to an address in Waldronville at 2.30am on Saturday.

A 16-year-old male had called police saying his vehicle was stuck.

Police arrived and were told by the teenager that he had stolen the car from his parents but didn’t know how to put it into drive to get it back home.

"He didn’t hold a driver’s licence or know that he had to put his foot on the brake to change the gear to drive," a police spokesperson said.

Police got the teenager, and the vehicle, back to his mother's house and provided some "basic driver training tips" for passing his learner test.

The teenager was also issued a Road Safety Directive, which will forbid him from driving until he obtains an appropriate class of driver’s license.

He was also referred to Youth Aid for a follow-up.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz/Additional reporting NZ Herald